Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.55 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $232.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $149.40 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $5,456,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

