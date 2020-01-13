Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.42% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 713.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 87,555 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 326.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 109,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 83,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.75. 26,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

