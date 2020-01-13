Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 327 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,582,000 after acquiring an additional 862,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,720,000 after acquiring an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,274,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.53.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock worth $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $433.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.62. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $331.34 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.