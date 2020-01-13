UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.39 ($6.27).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.