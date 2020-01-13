Unibright Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. Unibright has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $79,593.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

