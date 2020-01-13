Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

