United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $17.04

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $17.04. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 296,557 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 137,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.