United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.60. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

