Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.83. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Unitil has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

