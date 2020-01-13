USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012215 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.53 million and $70.42 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.01995631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00124139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.