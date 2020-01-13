V-ID (VIDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $159,683.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $159,683.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.11 or 0.06039195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,951,409 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

