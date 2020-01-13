VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. VAALCO Energy’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

EGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. GMP Securities began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

EGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 16,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $147.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.30. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.