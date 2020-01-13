VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth $319,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

In related news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $64.66. 27,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,186. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.