Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 14.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $195,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 106,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,129. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

