Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 8.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.44. 2,821,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

