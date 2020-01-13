Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.40. 1,494,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

