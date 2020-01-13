Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 9.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

