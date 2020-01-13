Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,310,000 after acquiring an additional 196,457 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $299.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $300.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.