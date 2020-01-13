Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 43,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,486. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.