Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. 10,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,650. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

