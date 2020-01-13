Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is First United Bank Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $119.88. 15,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,200. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $121.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

