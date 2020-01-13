VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Volume Tops $1,764.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $528,069.00 and approximately $1,764.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00051514 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078915 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,140.83 or 1.00064833 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00054754 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001518 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,391,803 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

