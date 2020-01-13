Viridian Ria LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Viridian Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

COUP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.47. 8,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,939. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -258.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $332,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $39,556,394. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

