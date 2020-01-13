Viridian Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $219.94 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $621.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.15.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.