Virtacoin (VTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $3,209.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000144 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

