Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.33. 11,277,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.63.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.