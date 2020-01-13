WABnetwork (WAB) Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox and BitForex. WABnetwork has a market cap of $88,434.00 and $10,586.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.02028525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00185782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

