Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

