Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $144.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. The company has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

