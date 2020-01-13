Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $144.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.53. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $260.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

