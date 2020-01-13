Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 11,750.6% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.