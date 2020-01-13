Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $188.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $197.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Howard Weil started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

