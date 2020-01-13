Woodstock Corp Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. 24,402,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

