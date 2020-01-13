Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,571,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.67. 55,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.