Woodstock Corp Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Rudd International Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $121.08. 1,409,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,786. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.