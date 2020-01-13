Woodstock Corp Sells 145 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 334,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 634,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,411,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.26. 2,209,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

