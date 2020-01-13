Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given $5.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Workhorse Group an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

