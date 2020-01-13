Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given $5.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Workhorse Group an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.37.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
