Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stake Lessened by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 323,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,620. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

