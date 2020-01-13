Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,166 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 8.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $42,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,771,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.21. 1,805,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.