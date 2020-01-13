XinFin Network (XDCE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225,688.00

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, COSS and Mercatox. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $225,688.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.02339006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF . XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

