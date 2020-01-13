XLMedia (LON:XLM) Trading 0.6% Higher

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), approximately 637,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 980,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.20 ($0.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

In related news, insider Ory Weihs purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £130,000 ($171,007.63).

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

