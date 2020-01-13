Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19, 2,040 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 104,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 17.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 12.8% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.