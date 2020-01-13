Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 652.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

