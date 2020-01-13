Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.61 Million

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to announce sales of $525.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $495.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 1,398,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.