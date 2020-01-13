Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 75,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

