Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.08. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 186,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

