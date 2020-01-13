Zacks: Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 502.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 388.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

