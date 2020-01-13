Zacks: Analysts Set $10.00 Target Price for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,544. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.
Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
About Check Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
