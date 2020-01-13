Zacks: Analysts Set $10.00 Target Price for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,544. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

