Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.