Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

TGLS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.